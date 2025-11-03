Alleged Fake Drake Streams Are at the Center of a New Spotify Lawsuit

Spotify is being accused in a new class-action lawsuit of allowing billions of fraudulent streams, with Drake specifically being named as someone whose numbers were doctored.

On Sunday (Nov. 2), rapper RBX filed a complaint against the music streaming service in United States District Court for the Central District of California, on behalf of himself and "on behalf of all other members of the general public similarly situated." The suit claims Spotify has allowed large-scale fraud on its platform, which has resulted in billions of fake streams gained through illegal methods.

"Data analysis shows that billions of fraudulent streams have been generated with respect to songs of 'the most streamed artist of all time,'" the filing reads. "Aubrey Drake Graham, professionally known as Drake ('Drake'). But while the streaming fraud with respect to Drake’s songs may be one example, it does not stand alone."

RBX insists that from January of 2022 and September of 2025, a large of amount of Drake's 37 billion streams were "inauthentic and appeared to be the work of a sprawling network of Bot Accounts."

He notes in his allegations that, through his research, Spotify listeners listen to 10 songs a day on average. However, he claims that in some cases Drake "users" listened exclusively to Drake's music for 23 hours a day. He also notes that many of Drake's streams were "concentrated around areas whose populations could not support the volume of streams."

RBX is requesting a jury trial and damages to be determined.

In response to the new lawsuit, a spokesperson for Spotify has released the following statement to XXL.

“We cannot comment on pending litigation," the statement reads. "However, Spotify in no way benefits from the industry-wide challenge of artificial streaming. We heavily invest in always-improving, best-in-class systems to combat it and safeguard artist payouts with strong protections like removing fake streams, withholding royalties, and charging penalties. Our systems are working: In a case from last year, one bad actor was indicted for stealing $10,000,000 from streaming services, only $60,000 of which came from Spotify, proving how effective we are at limiting the impact of artificial streaming on our platform.”

XXL has reached out to Drake's team for comment.

Read Excerpts From the New Lawsuit Against Spotify