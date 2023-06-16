The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.

Enjoy this week's list, featuring new songs from the Doja Cat ("Attention"), Trippie Redd ("Took My Breath Away" featuring Skye Morales), Killer Mike ("Scientists & Engineers" featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane) and more. See you next week.