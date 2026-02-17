DJ Michael “5000” Watts Remembered in Massive Memorial Service

DJ Michael "5000" Watts was remembered in a massive memorial service that was attended by Slim Thug, Mike Jones and others.

On Monday (Feb. 16), the legendary Swisha House co-founder was laid to rest in Houston. The entire city seemingly came out for Watts' send-off, which featured his body being carried by horse and carriage throughout the city. Hundreds of candy-painted rides filled the producer and label exec's funeral procession and masses of people lined the streets to watch it go past. Rappers in attendance included Slim Thug, Mike Jones, Paul Wall, Lil' Keke and others.

DJ Michael "5000" Watts passed away at the Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands, Texas, at the age of 52 on Jan. 30. According to his family, Watts developed a fatal heart rhythm called Torsades de Pointes, which caused sudden cardiac death.

“It is with profound sadness and heartbreak that we inform the public of our beloved Michael ‘5000’ Watts,” a statement from Watts’ family read. “We truly appreciate the love shown to Michael throughout his career and we ask for continued prayers as we navigate through this very hard journey.”

He is survived by his wife, five children and two grandchildren.

Michael “5000” Watts was instrumental in ushering in the chopped and screwed sound created by the late DJ Screw. Watts would go on to found Swishahouse record label in 1997, alongside OG Ron C, which would go on to propel the careers of artists like Slim Thug, Mike Jones, Paul Wall, Archie Lee and others.

See Footage From DJ Michael "5000" Watts' Memorial