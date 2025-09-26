Diddy Teaches ‘Free Game With Diddy’ Course in Jail

Diddy has been educating inmates in jail with a course called "Free Game With Diddy."

On Monday (Sept. 22), Puff's attorneys filed a memo ahead of his October sentencing requesting the judge sentence him to 14 months after the music mogul was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July. In the memo, Diddy's legal team notes all the good he has been doing since his arrest last September. According to the filing, Diddy has been teaching a six-week course called "Free Game With Diddy" at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center.

"The program has evolved from a concept he created called Love Forward into a concept called Free Game and he has begun teaching it to inmates in his unit," the filing reads.

The course includes a 15-page class plan "designed to equip participants with essential skills in business management, entrepreneurship and personal development."

Diddy's team also offered feedback on the course from inmates who attended it.

"Because of this class I have a purpose, something to look forward to every day," one inmate wrote.

The Bad Boy Entertainment founder's legal team has been pulling out all the stops with his sentencing date looming. They have also supplied the judge with several character letters from Diddy's friends and family, including a glowing note from Diddy's former girlfriend, Yung Miami.

Diddy is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 3. The prosecution is pushing for a sentence of 51 to 63 months. Ultimately, the judge will decide Puff's fate.

Read the Memo About the Course Diddy Is Teaching in Jail