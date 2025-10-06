Diddy Still Faces Nearly 70 Sexual Abuse Lawsuits – Report

Diddy has been sentenced in his criminal case. However, he still reportedly has nearly 70 civil sexual abuse lawsuits that are pending.

On Oct. 3, Puff was sentenced to 50 months in prison for prostitution charges in connection with his much-publicized federal criminal case. The Bad Boy mogul's attorneys still have their hands full fighting dozens of lawsuits accusing Diddy of sexual assault, dating back to 1991.

Over 70 lawsuits have been filed to date, according to USA Today, with CBS reporting that nearly 70 are still active. Many of the lawsuits have the same M.O., with most of the alleged victims claiming they were invited to a party hosted by Diddy where they were given a laced drink and later woke up during or after being sexually assaulted by Diddy or others.

Most of the suits were filed by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who claimed last year to have 125 people willing to file complaints against Puff. A handful of the lawsuits have either been settled—in the case of Cassie—or dropped altogether.

Diddy's attorneys have denied all the civil allegations.

"Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process," Diddy's team said in a statement. "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

Last Friday, Diddy was sentenced to four years and two months in prison for violating the Mann Act. His attorneys plan to appeal the sentence.