Diddy Says He Played Himself by Not Marrying Kim Porter

Diddy has been going through some hard times over the past few months. After his relationship with Cassie ended last year, the Bad Boy Records founder was faced with the death of Kim Porter, an ex-girlfriend who was the mother of his children.

On Sunday (March 3), Diddy used his Instagram to mourn the loss of Porter by posting a throwback photo of them together with the blunt caption, "SMH." Within the comments, a user criticized Diddy because he didn't marry Porter while she was alive. Diddy promptly replied with a comment that echoed that sentiment.

"I know. Played myself smh," Diddy responded to Instagram user @ochendu_travel_collections.

Kim Porter passed away last November at the age of 47 after she went into cardiac arrest due to complications from a battle with pneumonia. Back in January, the coroner confirmed that Porter had succumbed to lobar pneumonia, which is an inflammation of an entire lobe of the lungs. Diddy and Porter's family held a private funeral for her.

“God broke the mold when he made Kim. There was truly no other woman like her,” Diddy and Porter's families said in a joint statement after her death. “Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn’t a person she met [whose] soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better.”

