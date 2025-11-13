Diddy’s Release Date Pushed Back by 27 Days Amid Alleged Rule Violations

Diddy's prison sentence has been extended by close to a month amid reports of alleged rules violations.

The music mogul was sentenced to 50 months in prison in October after being convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July. His initial release date was listed as May 8, 2028. However, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate records viewed by XXL on Thursday (Nov. 13), Puff is now scheduled to be released on June 4, 2028.

It is unclear why the date has changed. The extension comes amid Diddy reportedly being cited for alleged rules violations behind bars. Last week, it was reported that Puff was caught drinking alcohol in prison. His team vehemently denied the claims.

"The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false," the statement reads. "His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family."

Diddy also reportedly got in trouble for making an unauthorized three-way call earlier this month. Prison officials have recommended that he lose 90 days of phone privileges. A ruling has yet to be made.

Diddy's publicist, Juda Engelmayer, told CBS News, "It was a procedural call initiated by one of his attorneys and was protected under attorney-client privilege. There was nothing improper."

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for comment about the change in his release date.

See Federal Bureau of Prisons Inmate Records Showing Diddy's New Release Date