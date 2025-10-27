Diddy’s Official Prison Release Date Revealed

Diddy's official prison release date has been revealed.

On Sunday (Oct. 26), Diddy's information was entered into the Federal Bureau of Prisons, revealing the Bad Boy Entertainment founder is slated to be released on May 8, 2028. With the time Puff has already spent behind bars since his arrest in September of 2024, Diddy is currently on track to serve 42 months in prison.

On Oct. 3, Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July. Earlier this month, NBC News reported that Puff's attorney requested the embattled media mogul to serve his time at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security facility in New Jersey, "in order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts."

Diddy is currently being held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, where he has spent the last 13 months. The location where he ultimately ends up will be determined by the Bureau of Prisons.

One of Diddy's last hopes is geing able to get a pardon from President Trump.Back in May, Trump left the door open for the possibility of giving Diddy a hall pass.

"I'd look at what's happening," Trump told the assembled press during a meeting in the Oval Office. "And I haven't been watching it too closely. Though it is certainly getting a lot of coverage. I haven't spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot. I think when I ran for politics, that relationship busted up."

"I would certainly look at the facts," Trump continued. "If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact."

However, since then, there have been conflicting reports on whether the POTUS is interested in commuting Diddy's sentence.

See Prison Records Showing Diddy's Official Release Date