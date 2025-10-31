Diddy’s New Job in Prison Is Washing Laundry for Other Inmates

Diddy has been transferred to the prison where he will serve his 50-month sentence and has reportedly started his first job behind bars: washing inmates' clothes.

On Thursday (Oct. 30), Puff's request was granted to be transferred to Fort Dix FCI in New Jersey. According to a report published by TMZ on Friday (Oct. 31), the Bad Boy Entertainment founder has already been assigned to laundry duty as his first official gig.

After being arrested last September, Diddy has spent the previous 13 months at the infamous Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center fighting his case. In July, he was acquitted at trial of more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, but found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. In October, he was sentenced to 50 months in prison.

According to Inner City Press, the judge also imposed a $500,000 fine, including to defray the costs of imprisonment. There is no restitution, but there is forfeiture as reflected in the order. There is a $5,000 fine under the statute, and a special assessment of $200.

Following the sentencing, Puff's attorney requested that he be sent to Fort Dix, a low-security prison," in order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts."

Diddy's release date is currently listed as May 8, 2028.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.

See Federal Bureau of Prisons Records Showing Diddy's New Prison Location