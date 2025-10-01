Diddy Could Receive 11-Year Sentence, Denied New Trial

The prosecution in Diddy's sex crimes case is asking the judge to sentence Puff to over 11 years in prison after the music mogul's motion for a new trial was denied.

On Tuesday (Sept. 30), Judge Arun Subramanian cast his ruling concerning Puff's legal team's attempt to get a new trial. The Bad Boy Entertainment founder's lawyers contested Diddy's conviction on two counts of the Mann Act, a federal law that makes it illegal to transport individuals across state lines for prostitution. They argued that the escorts who testified "didn’t travel across state lines, that they disavowed that they were paid for sex or engaged in prostitution, and that they sometimes were paid even when they didn’t have sex."

However, Judge Subramanian did not agree and denied the motion.