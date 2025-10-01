Diddy Could Receive 11-Year Sentence, Denied New Trial
The prosecution in Diddy's sex crimes case is asking the judge to sentence Puff to over 11 years in prison after the music mogul's motion for a new trial was denied.
On Tuesday (Sept. 30), Judge Arun Subramanian cast his ruling concerning Puff's legal team's attempt to get a new trial. The Bad Boy Entertainment founder's lawyers contested Diddy's conviction on two counts of the Mann Act, a federal law that makes it illegal to transport individuals across state lines for prostitution. They argued that the escorts who testified "didn’t travel across state lines, that they disavowed that they were paid for sex or engaged in prostitution, and that they sometimes were paid even when they didn’t have sex."
However, Judge Subramanian did not agree and denied the motion.
"Had the prejudice indeed been so great, one would expect a jury to convict on the most relevant counts before it could spill over and infect the others. A new trial is not warranted," the ruling reads, referencing Diddy being acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.
On Tuesday, the prosecution also submitted a new sentencing submission, where they are now suggesting Diddy serve 11 years and three months in prison. They were previously seeking a 51 to 63-month sentence.
"His crimes of conviction are serious and have warranted sentences of over 10 years for multiple cases for defendants who, like Sean Combs, have engaged in violence and put others at fear," their filing reads.
Diddy's team is requesting a 14-month sentence. The music mogul has already spent 12 months behind bars following his indictment and arrest last September. Diddy will be sentenced on Friday (Oct. 3).
See the Diddy Court Filings