Danger Mouse Bites Back At The Music Industry, Encourages Illegal Downloading

Danger Mouse, the Grammy-nominated producer behind such acts as Gnarls Barkley, MF Doom, Gorillaz and the critically-acclaimed Grey Album, has decided to take a stand against his label.

After legal battles over the release of his new album, EMI reportedly decided to shelve DM latest effort, Dark Night Of The Soul. According to Gizmodo, DM came up with the idea to put out a book of 100 photographs shot by famed director David Lynch (Twin Peaks) as well as a blank CD. On the disc it states, “For Legal Reasons, enclosed CD-R contains no music. Use it as you will,” alluding to fans to burn leaked versions of the album.

DNOTS can currently be heard for free on NPR’s website.

As of press time it is uncertain when the package for the album will hit shelves. – Elan Mancini