DaBaby Tries to Kiss Another Fan, Gets Rejected Again – Watch

DaBaby has been curved by a fan yet again.

Yesterday (May 16), popular video creator Chasinn Loot posted a TikTok of DaBaby with a swarm of fans following Baby's performance at Wild Splash in St. Petersburg, Fla. The "Rockstar" rapper seemed to be preparing to leave but attempted to grab a kiss from a seemingly unsuspecting woman in front of him.

The woman turned to DaBaby as he was swooping in, lips puckered, and she immediately backed out of view from the camera.

This isn't the first time DaBaby has gotten rejected by a fan. In fact, this isn't the first time it has happened this year. In April, video went viral of the North Carolina rhymer trying to kiss a fan and subsequently getting turned down.

In the aftermath of that particular moment, he offered confusing responses. At first, in the comment sections of a Shade Room post, he said, "I'm sorry bae," and then in a separate comment, he wrote, "Bae was upset that I blew a kiss at her lil buddy first."

Later, via his Instagram Stories, DaBaby seemingly denied that he even tried to kiss the fan at all. "Y'all Go head on man," he wrote with a laughing emoji. "Me and my booboos love each other to death but ain't no kissin goin on."

You can watch that video for yourself here, and the latest video of DaBaby getting rejected below. Still no word from him this time around on if he believes he tried to kiss this second fan.