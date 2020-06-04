Fans Call Out DaBaby for Supporting Chick-Fil-A

DaBaby finds himself on the wrong end of fan criticism once again.

On Wednesday morning (June 3), the Charlotte, N.C. rapper posted a video to his Twitter account of himself lovably caressing and sniffing a bag of Chick-fil-A food. Shortly after, fans began bashing the rapper because of rumors the fast-food restaurant chain donated to President Donald Trump over the last few years.

For his part, DaBaby didn't appear to know why people were angry with his post. Upon recognizing the backlash, he followed up with this tweet: "Damn I ain’t know niggas couldn’t eat chic fila during the protests 😂." He aslo tweeted, "Y’all be bored as hell on this bitch huh ?"

Plenty of people on social media tweeted him claims that the chicken spot supports Trump. "They gave millions to trumps campaign," wrote one Twitter user. Another wrote: "Is that a Trump donation Mr. Baby?"

While many put DaBaby on blast for not realizing Chick-fil-A's supposed Trump connections, some just suggested that him posting the video was tone-deaf given the large-scale protests that have spread around the country after the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died after a police officer pressed their knee against his neck for over eight minutes on May 25.

"Real talk, we don’t want to see your chick fil a on the TL right now," wrote one Twitter user. "It’s a lot going on in the World right now if you didn’t know."

At this point, it is unclear whether Chick-fil-A has donated to Trump as an organization. Last year, an ABC news team did research and determined that a viral list of restaurants that had donated to Trump were largely fake, with the "fake" part coming in because some regulations dictate that any individual that donates more than $200 has to list their company when they donate.

According to Forbes, Cynthia Cathy, who is the wife of Chick-fil-A's Senior Vice President Donald "Bubba" Cathy, donated $1,000 to President Trump.

Over the last week, Trump has received a new surge of backlash after he made comments many believed encouraged the army and other government forces to shoot people at protests in the U.S.

In the past, Chick-fil-A has also been criticized for donating to charities that have promoted anti-LGBTQ beliefs.

See more tweets about DaBaby showing love for Chick-fil-A in his video for yourself below.