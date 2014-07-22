Coolio Made A Music Video With Pornhub

With the crowded new media landscape artists have to find new and inventive ways to catch the public's attention. Coolio, who's prepping his first project since 2009, apparently has taken this challenge to heart.

The rapper is teaming up with Pornhub.com for his new music video. The file sharing site is footing the bill for Coolio's fantastic return in exchange for the right to debut his new project. Cameras have already rolled on his music video "Take It To The Hub" which co-stars adult film luminaries such as Skin Diamond, Jessica Bangkok and Missy Martinez.

This is first release of the agreement between Coolio and the site. No word on if the twerking dinosaur will be making any future appearances.

[TMZ]