Comeback Crews of the Year – Dipset or G-Unit

Feels like 2003 all over again. The crew love has returned to hip-hop with the reunion of Dipset (“Salute”) and G-Unit making noise with their new banger “Where The Dope At.” Save for Lil Wayne’s Young Money collective, hip-hop hasn’t been churning out the dope crews like they used to. One can make the argument that since Dipset and G-Unit released their debut albums, Diplomatic Immunity and Beg For Mercy, respectively, rap crews have been a dying breed. Let’s take a look at the head to head (no homo) match up of hip-hop’s last two dynasties. —Rondell Conway

DIPSET

Members: Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Julez Santana, Freeky Zekey

Reppin’: Harlem

With the charismatic Cam playing the lead, Jones filled the role of loyal Capo, Santana represented the young wildcard, while the steady Zekey held it all together behind the scenes. No homo.

G-UNIT

Members: 50 Cent, Tony Yayo, Lloyd Banks, Young Buck*

Reppin’: Queens/Nashville, Tennessee

After 50 Cent dropped his game-changing debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin, in early 2003, the next move was to put his boys (Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo) from Queens on. With the addition of a brash Nashville Tenn-A-Key rapper, Young Buck the foursome was one of the most feared in the game upon their debut. Since then the Unit has been through quite a few controversial additions and subtractions, but the core trio, Fif, Banks, and Yayo, still remains.

CREW ALBUMS

Diplomats: Diplomatic Immunity

The catalog for the Harlem set speaks for itself. From “I’m Ready” and “Dipset Anthem” to “I Really Mean It” to “What’s Really Good,” the streets were properly represented when Dipset was in the building.



G-Unit: Beg For Mercy

G-Unit dominated the rap charts with hit singles from their multi-platinum debut, Beg For Mercy. It was definitely a lesson in “Stunt 101” that began a platinum-coated win streak.



Edge: G-Unit

Diplomats: Diplomatic Immunity 2

Anchored by the infectious “S.A.N.T.A.N.A., boisterous “Crunk Music” and the introspective “Take ‘Em To Church,” the follow-up album to their debut was a noteworthy success.



G-Unit: T.O.S: Terminate On Sight

Following the ousting of member Young Buck, the Unit’s second second studio album dropped in the summer of 2008, mired in controversy. Despite featuring the street banger “Rider Pt. 2” the album fell way short of expectations.



Edge: Diplomats

INFLUENCE

While both crews made their mark on the streets with a slew of mixtapes, Dipset was more influential in the streets in part to their unbridled approach musically. Where G-Unit won mainstream appeal for making a play for radio with some of their records, Dipset pretty much kept it street, allowing them to forge a cult following. Rocking pink and contributing new slang to hip-hop was a Dipset thing, while the Unit made major moves with a successful clothing line and were able to build an international fan base through their music.

Edge: Tie

UNITY

The key to any successful partnership is showing a strong accord among its members. While in previous years G-Unit has gone through some very public breakups with the Game and Young Buck, it’s been the Diplomats who have had in-house beef of late. Now with that disagreement between Cam and Jones apparently behind them it appears all is good up in Harlem. With that said, I’ll have to say given the fact that the core of G-Unit (Fif, Banks, Yayo) has never been at odds publicly, unlike Cam and Capo, the Queen crew has shown never-ending loyalty.

Edge: G-Unit

CURRENT BUZZ

For all their past accolades, what really matters now for both crews is what they’ve done for us lately. The Dipset are planning a new album after squashing their beef. The new single is cool, but it doesn’t have that feel of natural cohesion in it. For G-Unit, riding the success of singles by Banks and Yayo has initiated talk of a new album. And if their new single is a precursor for what’s to come, then the Unit might have the competition begging for mercy like it was 2003 all over again.

Edge: G-Unit

