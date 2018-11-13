Update

On Tuesday night, City Girls' Girl Code tracklist was updated to include Cardi B, who will appear on a track called "Twerk."

Original Story

After hyping up the fans on social media with their new twerk anthem, City Girls' debut album Girl Code is set to arrive this week. Yesterday (Nov. 12), the official tracklist for the Miami duo's first LP was revealed, and it looks pretty dope.

The 13-track project is set to feature label mate Lil Baby and Cash Money singer Jacquees. The album will also feature production from Rico Love, Murda Beatz, Baby Blue Whoaaaa, Audio Jones, Live House Music's DJ_OnDaBeat and plenty more.

Although it's still #FreeJT at the moment, Yung Miami continues to make the City Girls look stunning and unapologetic everywhere she goes from New Orleans with Drake to the biggest award shows in the music industry. In a recent interview with XXL, Miami explained just how vital J.T. is to her even while she's away, point blank period.

“We talk every day. It feels like she’s still here. I always tell [J.T.], ‘It’s a minor setback for a major comeback,.'We both is all for each other. She’s all for me, I’m all for her.”

Girl Code drops Nov. 16. Check out the full tracklist below.

City Girls Girl Code Album Tracklist

1. "Intro Free JT" (Produced by Baby Blue Whoaaaa & Yella Boi Zay)

2. "On The Low" (Produced by DJ_OnDaBeat)

3. "Panties and Bra" (Produced by Young Zoe Beats

4. "Twerk" (Produced by Rico Love and Mr. Nova for Division 1)

5. "Season" featuring Lil Baby (Produced by DJ_OnDaBeat)

6. "Broke Boy" (Produced by Castro Beats)

7. "Act Up" (Produced by Earl On The Beat)

8. "Clout Chasin" (Produced by Audio Jones)

9. "Give it a Try" featuring Jacquees (Produced by DJ_OnDaBeat)

10. "Drip" (Produced by Ben Billions)

11. "What We Doin'" (Produced by 90s)

12. "Trap Star" (Produced by Murda Beatz)

13. "Swerve" (Produced by Audio Jones)

