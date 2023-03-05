One year after the Oscars-slapping incident, Chris Rock finally addressed Will Smith and the infamous Oscars slap during his comedy special last night.

On Saturday (March 4), Chris Rock hosted Netflix's first-ever live-streamed comedy special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. The title is in reference to Will Smith, who Chris believes practices "selective outrage."

"Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that s**t. I didn't have any 'entanglements,'" the comedian said, referring to Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's "entanglement" with R&B singer August Alsina years ago while she and Will were on a break.

"We all been cheated on. Everybody in this industry has been cheated on," pandered Rock in the comedy special, "None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television. None of us. 'Why the f**k would you do that s**t? She hurt him way more than he hurt me, OK?"

Rock added that he looked up to Will Smith before the Oscars slap and now he can't wait to watch the actor in Emancipation, Will's slavery film about Peter, a man who escapes from slavery by using his intelligence and bravery to evade hunters while on his harrowing journey for freedom.

"I love Will Smith, my whole life," Rock said. "I have rooted for Will Smith my whole life ...now I watch Emancipation just to see him get whupped."

Chris Rock pulled no punches in his comedy special.

Last March 27, Rock was slapped by Will Smith onstage at the Oscars after the comedian made a joke regarding Jada Pinkett Smith's struggles with alopecia.

