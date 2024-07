Breezy is still on his rap ish. Here he hops on this League of Starz beat for Funkmaster Flex’s forthcoming Who You Mad At? Me or Yourself, mixtape. The project is scheduled to drop this month and will feature appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang, 2 Chainz, Young Jeezy, Mac Miller, French Montana, Juicy J, Jadakiss, Styles P, Joey Bada$$, Childish Gambino and others.