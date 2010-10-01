&#8220;Deuces (Remix)&#8221; &#8211; Who Had the Best Verse? [POLL]

“Deuces (Remix)” – Who Had the Best Verse? [POLL]

Today, Chris Brown released the official remix to “Deuces,” his No.1 R&B/hip-hop single featuring Tyga and Kevin McCall. The retooled track features Drake, T.I., Kanye West, Fabolous and Andre 3000—a star-studded line-up indeed.

Drake sets the song off with an endearing slow flow, while T.I. follows with his patented southern bounce. Kanye provides comical one-liners opening his 16 with, “You know what, yo, you a bitch/You should have a travel agent ’cause you a trip.” Not to be outdone, Fabolous displays some potent wordplay with lyrics like, “You think I give two shits? You ain’t gonna do shit/Meet my two fingers: intro, deuces.” Andre 3000 closes out the affair with a conversational delivery and a complex internal rhyme structure: “I did things for her, I ain’t rich, I ain’t poor/I wanted to do more, but, hell, I just ain’t know her/Well enough to know if this was all that she came for/But enough to know tonight, excited she came four—times.”

With so many heavy-hitters on one track, there is no shortage of highlights. But instead of letting us tell it, XXLMag.com would like y'all to tell us who had the better verse.

Filed Under: Andre 3000, Chris Brown, Drake, Fabolous, Kanye West, T.I.
Categories: News

More From XXL