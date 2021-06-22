Chris Brown Under Investigation for Battery, Woman Claims He Smacked Her Head

Chris Brown is facing new legal issues in California.

According to a report from TMZ on Monday night (June 21), Breezy is under investigation after a woman accused the R&B singer of smacking off her weave. Apparently, Brown hit the woman in the back of the head with so much force, her hair extensions fell off. The incident took place in Tarzana, Calif. this past weekend.

The unnamed woman reportedly filed a police report with Chris Brown identified as the suspect.

The outlet notes that there were no additional injuries nor were any arrests made.

A rep for the LAPD confirmed to XXL on Tuesday (June 22) that on "June 18 at around 7:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to a radio call on the 19600 block of Citrus Ridge Drive. The victim advised that she and the suspect argued and the suspect struck her. A crime report of battery was taken. Suspect was on location when the police officers arrived. The investigators will submit the crime report to the city attorney's office for filing consideration."

While it's unclear if Chris Brown is referring to this incident, he posted on his Instagram Story early Tuesday morning: "Yall so damn [cap emoji]," followed by nine laughing emojis.

chrisbrownofficial via Instagram

This incident comes two months after Breezy had a birthday party with over 400 people at his home. The event had to be shut down after authorities received a call of a disturbance and incorrectly parked cars near his property

When police arrived at Brown's home, the music was turned down and the festivities had come to an end, but there were still dozens of people trying to leave or make their way to their cars so that they could go home.

The cops were reportedly called at the time due to prior incidents that had taken place at the Slime & B artist's home.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Chris Brown for a statement.