Childish Gambino’s ‘This Is America’ Lyrics
Childish Gambino's "This Is America" had the hip-hop community and beyond talking when the song and its accompanying video was released two years ago.
"This Is America" served as raw storytelling about the current state of America. The track, released during a period of political unrest in 2018, was accompanied by a video with subject matter equally as impassioned as the rhyming done by the Atlanta actor. The Hiro Murai-directed clip spotlights images of gun violence at the expense of Black lives and the complacency within American culture.
The 37-year-old rapper articulates issues such as poverty, police brutality, gun violence and racism that have plagued the United States for hundreds of years. The track received mostly positive feedback with many deemed the context of the song and visual thought-provoking and empowering.
The song also won Record of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards and became RIAA certified platinum on April 8, 2019.
Check out all the lyrics for yourself below.
INTRO
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away
BRIDGE
We just wanna party
Party just for you
We just want the money
Money just for you (Yeah)
I know you wanna party
Party just for free
Girl, you got me dancin' (Girl, you got me dancin')
Dance and shake the frame (Yeah)
We just wanna party (Yeah)
Party just for you (Yeah)
We just want the money (Yeah)
Money just for you (You)
I know you wanna party (Yeah)
Party just for free (Yeah)
Girl, you got me dancin' (Girl, you got me dancin', yeah)
Dance and shake the frame (Ooh)
CHORUS
This is America
Don't catch you slippin' now
Don't catch you slippin' now
Look what I'm whippin' now
This is America (Woo)
Don't catch you slippin' now
Don't catch you slippin' now
Look what I'm whippin' now
VERSE ONE
This is America (Skrrt, skrrt, woo)
Don't catch you slippin' now (Aye)
Look how I'm livin' now
Police be trippin' now (Woo)
Yeah, this is America (Woo, aye)
Guns in my area (Word, my area)
I got the strap (Aye, aye)
I gotta carry 'em
Yeah, yeah, I'ma go into this (Ugh)
Yeah, yeah, this is guerilla (Woo)
Yeah, yeah, I'ma go get the bag
Yeah, yeah, or I'ma get the pad
Yeah, yeah, I'm so cold like, yeah (Yeah)
I'm so dope like, yeah (Woo)
We gon' blow like, yeah (Straight up, uh)
REFRAIN
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody
You go tell somebody
Grandma told me
Get your money, Black man (Get your— Black man)
Get your money, Black man (Get your—Black man)
Get your money, Black man (Get your—Black man)
Get your money, Black man (Get your—Black man)
Black man
CHORUS
This is America (Woo, ayy)
Don't catch you slippin' now (Woo, woo, don't catch you slippin' now)
Don't catch you slippin' now (Aye, woah)
Look what I'm whippin' now (Slime!)
This is America (Yeah, yeah)
Don't catch you slippin' now (Woah, aye)
Don't catch you slippin' now (Aye, woo)
Look what I'm whippin' now (Aye)
VERSE TWO
Look how I'm geekin' out (Hey)
I'm so fitted (I'm so fitted, woo)
I'm on Gucci (I'm on Gucci)
I'm so pretty (Yeah, yeah, woo)
I'm gon' get it (Aye, I'm gon' get it)
Watch me move (Blaow)
This a celly (Ha)
That's a tool (Yeah)
On my Kodak (Woo) Black
Ooh, know that (Yeah, know that, hold on)
Get it (Woo, get it, get it)
Ooh, work it (21)
Hunnid bands, hunnid bands, hunnid bands (Hunnid bands)
Contraband, contraband, contraband (Contraband)
I got the plug in Oaxaca (Woah)
They gonna find you like blocka (Blaow)
REFRAIN
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody
America, I just checked my following list, and
You go tell somebody
You mothafuckas owe me
Grandma told me
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Black man
(1, 2, 3—get down)
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody
You go tell somebody
Grandma told me, "Get your money"
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Black man
OUTRO
You just a black man in this world
You just a barcode, aye
You just a black man in this world
Drivin' expensive foreigns, aye
You just a big dawg, yeah
I kenneled him in the backyard
No, probably ain't life to a dog
For a big dog
