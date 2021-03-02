Childish Gambino’s ‘This Is America’ Lyrics

Childish Gambino's "This Is America" had the hip-hop community and beyond talking when the song and its accompanying video was released two years ago.

"This Is America" served as raw storytelling about the current state of America. The track, released during a period of political unrest in 2018, was accompanied by a video with subject matter equally as impassioned as the rhyming done by the Atlanta actor. The Hiro Murai-directed clip spotlights images of gun violence at the expense of Black lives and the complacency within American culture.

The 37-year-old rapper articulates issues such as poverty, police brutality, gun violence and racism that have plagued the United States for hundreds of years. The track received mostly positive feedback with many deemed the context of the song and visual thought-provoking and empowering.

The song also won Record of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards and became RIAA certified platinum on April 8, 2019.

Check out all the lyrics for yourself below.

INTRO

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away

BRIDGE

We just wanna party

Party just for you

We just want the money

Money just for you (Yeah)

I know you wanna party

Party just for free

Girl, you got me dancin' (Girl, you got me dancin')

Dance and shake the frame (Yeah)

We just wanna party (Yeah)

Party just for you (Yeah)

We just want the money (Yeah)

Money just for you (You)

I know you wanna party (Yeah)

Party just for free (Yeah)

Girl, you got me dancin' (Girl, you got me dancin', yeah)

Dance and shake the frame (Ooh)

CHORUS

This is America

Don't catch you slippin' now

Don't catch you slippin' now

Look what I'm whippin' now

This is America (Woo)

Don't catch you slippin' now

Don't catch you slippin' now

Look what I'm whippin' now

VERSE ONE

This is America (Skrrt, skrrt, woo)

Don't catch you slippin' now (Aye)

Look how I'm livin' now

Police be trippin' now (Woo)

Yeah, this is America (Woo, aye)

Guns in my area (Word, my area)

I got the strap (Aye, aye)

I gotta carry 'em

Yeah, yeah, I'ma go into this (Ugh)

Yeah, yeah, this is guerilla (Woo)

Yeah, yeah, I'ma go get the bag

Yeah, yeah, or I'ma get the pad

Yeah, yeah, I'm so cold like, yeah (Yeah)

I'm so dope like, yeah (Woo)

We gon' blow like, yeah (Straight up, uh)

REFRAIN

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody

You go tell somebody

Grandma told me

Get your money, Black man (Get your— Black man)

Get your money, Black man (Get your—Black man)

Get your money, Black man (Get your—Black man)

Get your money, Black man (Get your—Black man)

Black man

CHORUS

This is America (Woo, ayy)

Don't catch you slippin' now (Woo, woo, don't catch you slippin' now)

Don't catch you slippin' now (Aye, woah)

Look what I'm whippin' now (Slime!)

This is America (Yeah, yeah)

Don't catch you slippin' now (Woah, aye)

Don't catch you slippin' now (Aye, woo)

Look what I'm whippin' now (Aye)

VERSE TWO

Look how I'm geekin' out (Hey)

I'm so fitted (I'm so fitted, woo)

I'm on Gucci (I'm on Gucci)

I'm so pretty (Yeah, yeah, woo)

I'm gon' get it (Aye, I'm gon' get it)

Watch me move (Blaow)

This a celly (Ha)

That's a tool (Yeah)

On my Kodak (Woo) Black

Ooh, know that (Yeah, know that, hold on)

Get it (Woo, get it, get it)

Ooh, work it (21)

Hunnid bands, hunnid bands, hunnid bands (Hunnid bands)

Contraband, contraband, contraband (Contraband)

I got the plug in Oaxaca (Woah)

They gonna find you like blocka (Blaow)

REFRAIN

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody

America, I just checked my following list, and

You go tell somebody

You mothafuckas owe me

Grandma told me

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Black man

(1, 2, 3—get down)

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody

You go tell somebody

Grandma told me, "Get your money"

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Black man

OUTRO

You just a black man in this world

You just a barcode, aye

You just a black man in this world

Drivin' expensive foreigns, aye

You just a big dawg, yeah

I kenneled him in the backyard

No, probably ain't life to a dog

For a big dog

See 21 Hip-Hop Projects That Fans Were Really Excited About But Never Happened