CeeLo Green Responds to Backlash for Riding Horse in Club

CeeLo Green is responding to backlash he received for riding a horse into Shawty Lo's birthday celebration.

On Friday (March 24), CeeLo uploaded a post on Instagram where he explained his recent stunt. Sharing a picture of himself smiling from ear-to-ear, the Goodie Mob rapper provided a lengthy caption.

"Yoooo so listen, y’all know me right?" he began. "Y’all know I’m off the chain are you really that surprised? #lol about the other night… I felt like it could be fun and funny to make a grand entrance on this beautiful animal for a very special occasion in our city of #atlanta ,a birthday party/ celebration of life for our deceased beloved, Shawty Lo (FYI I love animals of all kinds ,I actually live on a ranch) I was with friends and family who all know my sense of humor."

CeeLo continued: "That’s how I show #love .We went through all the proper channels to make that happen with no ill intent towards the animal it should’ve been short and sweet but some malfunctions happened and it is what it is but know that I’m ok and yes the horse is ok as well. I’ll chalk it up as another day at the office being…..me . Thank you to all of the fans and supporters for your love and concern. Long live LO."

Video of CeeLo Green riding into the late Shawty Lo's birthday celebration on a horse and then falling off said horse went vial on Wednesday night (March 22).

According to TMZ, PETA felt some type of way about the failed spectacle as well. The animal-rights group reportedly told the celebrity news site, "It doesn’t take a genius to know that horses don’t belong at a noisy, crowded party, where slippery floors and strobe lights can agitate these vulnerable animals."

See CeeLo Green's Post Responding to Backlash for Riding a Horse in a Club Below