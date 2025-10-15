Cash Cobain is the chosen one lately. Whether it's his imprint on the new sound of New York rap or hearing his production and bars alongside Drake, Cardi B and Justin Bieber, there's no escaping the Bronx rapper. And why should you. Cash has made his slizzy sound and sexy drill synonymous with cool. The go-to-guy opens up about being hip-hop hot commodity, his upcoming new album, working with Drizzy and more in a new interview for XXL's Talk It Up series powered by DistroKid.

Last month, Drake unleashed "Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2," a remix to the song of the same name featuring PartyNextDoor. Cash appears on the new track, which debuted on the Toronto rapper's Iceman Episode 3. So how did Cash connect with Drizzy? He first put his production pizzazz on the original "Somebody Loves Me" song.

"I just started taking my own stab at it, you know, speed it up and putting my own swag," Cash tells XXL. "The original one is heavy influenced by Miami, for real... The Boy heard it. The Boy got a whiff of it and was like, 'Ah, let me get on that.'"

Their new working relationship hasn't included advice from Drake just yet, but Cash does get a confidence boost from The Boy. "Drake be hyping me up, though," he shares. "That's the G.O.A.T." There was also some rumors over the last week that Cash could have a contribution on Drizzy's upcoming Iceman album. Cash posted an ice cube emoji in his Instagram Story, and got people riled up. The New York City rep keeps it cool when asked if there's any truth to it. "God willing, man," Cash says about having any opportunity to work with Drake again. "Any chance I get to work with, bro, I'm on it."

Cash Cobain also has big-name collabs with Justin Bieber ("SWAG") and Cardi B ("Better Than You").

As far as what's on the horizon, Cash's sophomore album, Party With Slizzy, arrives on Black Friday next month (Nov. 28). The effort will be full of "different sounds," according to the 27-year-old artist. He has a couple features he's keeping close to the chest and is working on locking in a few more. Expect there to be just a few sexy drills tracks; he says there will be about two. Cash is setting this album apart from the rest. "I'm just doing my thing, doing what feels good," he maintains. "Party music, dance music, know what I'm saying?... It's sexy."

Take a look as Cash Cobain discusses his forthcoming album, his connection to Drake, a big goal involving Beyoncé, linking with Justin Bieber for the SWAG album, collaborating with Cardi B for her Am I The Drama? album, being the hip-hop go-to-guy lately, receiving a call from Jay-Z and more below.

Watch Cash Cobain's Interview With XXL