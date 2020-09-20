Cardi B Launches Instagram Account for 2-Year-Old Daughter Kulture

Cardi B and Offset's 2-year-old daughter Kulture is on the ’Gram.

On Saturday (Sept. 19), the Invasion of Privacy rapper launched a new Instagram page for her celebrity kid sharing the news via her own IG page. "Follow @Kulturekiari new IG...soo much cool bute baby stuff coming up 🎀🌸," Bardi wrote as the caption for the post on Instagram.

So far, the page is filled with cute little girl moments, such as Kulture posing for pictures, hanging out with mom dukes and playing with other children. In one post, Kulture checks out a video on her fledgling account. "On my Instagram making sure my mommy don’t post nothing embarrassing on my page .OMG! I just love this song," the caption for the video reads.

The new page comes amidst seemingly tumultuous times for Kulture's parents. Last week, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage. Cardi is seeking full custody of Kulture in the divorce.

On Friday (Sept. 18), Cardi broke her silence on the reason for the marital split. "The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It's not because of cheating," she told fans on Instagram Live. "I'm seeing people be like, 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole fucking complete lie. That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that's bullshit. I just got tired of fucking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave."

Check out more videos from Kulture's new IG page below.