Cardi B Says Ghosts That Want to Have Sex With Her Haunt Her Los Angeles Mansion

Cardi B is convinced her Los Angeles home is haunted and the ghost is trying to get in her draws.

Cardi B Explains Ghost Situation

On Tuesday (Sept. 26), Cardi B went on Instagram Live to give an update on her ghost situation. According to Bardi, she might have a randy poltergeist in her Los Angeles digs.

"I go and take a shower and I get out the shower and go lay on my bed. I start hearing like a fly sound. Bro, I haven’t been able to find the f**king fly," Cardi explained in the video below. "Then I start hearing this sound in the hallway. It sounds like somebody’s on the phone. I call the security guard to tell the other security guard that’s guarding the house outside to come in the house to hear the sound."

Cardi continued: "B***h, tell me how the sound is gone. It’s gone out of nowhere. All I’m saying is that there’s a f**king ghost or spirit in this f**king house and what I don’t like about it is that the ghost be f**king with me. Because when Offset is in this house, nothing ever happens, but when I’m alone it always wanna f**k with me. Mind you, when I be in the house in Atlanta or New York, there’s nothing. But this house in L.A. is always some weird vibe."

She added, "At this point, I feel like if I go to sleep, the f**king ghost is going to finger pop me. Because, b***h, the n**ga wants me."

Cardi B Reveals Her Home Is Haunted

Earlier this month, Cardi B did an interview with Real 92.3's Big Boy's Neighborhood where she talked about her house having ghostly visitors.

"The [house] in L.A., there's definitely a ghost in that b***h," she explained. "There was this one time that I felt like I heard something. I got security outside my house. I told one of the security to sleep inside the house. Yep, you gotta sleep [on] the couch because I swear to God, I hear something."

See Cardi B explaining her horny ghost issue below.

Watch Cardi B Recounting Her Frightening Encounter With an Alleged Ghost