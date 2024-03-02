Cardi B Reveals Cam’ron Inspired Her to Take a Jab at Coach Bags on New Song ‘Like What (Freestyle)’

Cardi B has revealed that Cam'ron inspired her to diss Coach bags on her new song "Like What (Freestyle)."

On Saturday (March 2), a video surfaced online of Cardi B explaining her viral "like a Coach bag, baby this ain't what you want" lyric on her "Like What (Freestyle)" song. Many fans believed that Cardi was dissing people who love Coach bags. However, she said that's not the case.

In the clip, which can be viewed below, Cardi appears to be on Instagram Live explaining her verse on "Like What (Freestyle)." The Grammy Award-winning rhymer revealed that it was Cam'ron who inspired her to throw a lyrical jab at Coach bags.

Apparently, during her high school years, Cardi was wearing Coach rain boots but stopped wearing them after Cam dropped his 2011 track "Hey Muma." The Harlem rhymer asserted on the song that New York women don't rock Coach bags.

"Yo girl, get a notepad (for what?)/You ain't got no swag/And you so fine, it's so sad/Still riding coach, need a coach bag/Let me coach you, no coach tags (what that mean?)/Get rid of that coach bag," Cam raps.

"So in 2011, everybody started getting rid of their Coach s**t," Cardi explained in the video. "So when I was [recording] the song, that's what I was thinking about."

"I'm not trying to be on some rich s**t and everything. This is just some real New York s**t," she added. "I'ma buy me a Coach bag tomorrow, ya hear me? I'm not tryin' to offend anybody."

Cardi B Gives Update on Her New Album

On Friday (March 1), Bardi updated fans on her highly anticipated second album.

In a video she posted on her Instagram Story, which can be viewed below, Cardi told her followers that she is determined not to let anxiety, critics or fans influence her creative process. The Bronx rhymer then confirmed that her new album will be released this year but urged her fans to be patient and wait for her official announcement.

"I promise y'all this year, I'm not letting my anxiety, I'm not letting what haters say, I'm not letting what fans say. If I do a song, I'm just gon' f**king drop it," Cardi stated. "Well, I have no choice because I'm dropping my album this year. So, stay tuned for the announcement. But, don't play with me."

