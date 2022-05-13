Calboy Wanted for Attacking Man at a Park, Allegedly Broke Victim’s Leg – Report

Calboy is reportedly wanted by police in Gwinnett County, Ga. for attacking a man at a park.

On Thursday (May 12), local metro Atlanta news outlet the Gwinnett Daily Post reported that Calboy has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated battery in connection to an alleged assault that reportedly occurred earlier this month. According to the report, the Chicago native who currently resides in metro Atlanta is accused of assaulting a man at Rabbit Hill Park in Dacula, Ga. on May 4. The rhymer is accused of breaking the alleged victim's leg during the encounter and also "leaving him with facial and torso bruises, facial lacerations and other injuries."

"The last known location for Woods was in Dacula, but his current whereabouts are not known," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. "Detectives ask anyone with information that may lead to locating Woods to please come forward."

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the apprehension and indictment of the rapper.

XXL has reached out to Calboy's team and the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office for comment.

Calboy is currently working on the follow-up to his 2020 EP Long Live the Kings. He made hip-hop headlines earlier this year for calling out DaBaby and labeling him a "life-size weirdo mascot" for aligning with YoungBoy Never Broke Again on a joint album. The album dropped on the same day as King Von's posthumous album. NBA YoungBoy and Von had issues. Calboy, who is Von's cousin, felt some time of way about the move. This led to DaBaby responding and Calboy returning the anger. Earlier this month, Calboy called DaBaby an industry prostitute.