Calboy Surrenders to Police After Allegedly Breaking a Man’s Leg

Calboy is in police custody in Georgia after a warrant was issued for his arrest last week.

On Tuesday (May 17), Calboy, born Calvin Lashon Woods, was taken into custody by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office in Gwinnett County, Ga. The Chicago rapper was booked at 8:27 a.m. local time, according to police records obtained by XXL. As of press time, he has not been given a bond. He has officially been charged with aggravated battery.

XXL has reached out to Calboy's team for comment.

As previously reported, the Gwinnett County Police Department issued a warrant for Calboy's arrest back on May 12. Police say the rapper attacked a man at Rabbit Hill Park in Dacula, Ga. on May 4. "The victim was left with a broken leg, facial lacerations, facial and torso bruises, and other injuries," according to the GCPD's press release about the incident. Witnesses were urged to reach out to GCPD investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with information that would lead to Calboy's arrest and even offered a cash reward.

Calboy made the hip-hop headlines back in March after he called out DaBaby, referencing the North Carolina rapper as a life-size weirdo mascot. The comment, which came after DaBaby aligned with himself with former King Von nemesis YoungBoy Never Broke Again for a joint album, caused DaBaby to fire back.

Calboy rehashed the beef earlier this month when he dissed DaBaby during an interview on VladTV. "[DaBaby] a mascot," Calboy said when asked about his issues with the "Rockstar" rapper. "That's what I feel. You gon' jump on anything that's popping. He really an industry prostitute."

Calboy is prepping the follow-up to his most recent project Long Live the Kings, which dropped in 2020.