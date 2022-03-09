DaBaby Fires Back at Calboy, Calboy Drags DaBaby on Instagram Live

The DaBaby and Calboy beef has intensified.

Last night (March 9), DaBaby replied to Calboy's initial callout, writing two comments under Akademiks and Say Cheese's Instagram posts on the situation. One was a series of laughing emojis, while the other mentioned Calboy directly, saying, "@calboy Do sumn."

DaBaby Calboy Instagram comment Instagram loading...

DaBaby Calboy Instagram comment Instagram loading...

Around the time DaBaby dropped his comments responding to Calboy, Calboy went on Instagram Live and proceeded to drag the "Rockstar" rapper. "DaBaby was runnin' around in a fuckin' diaper, bro. You been sold your morality and your integrity a long time ago, n***a," Calboy explained. "Fuck is you talkin' ’bout? Now you tough, n***a? I got real war scars, bitch."

He continued: "Fuck is you talkin' ’bout, n***a? You talkin' ’bout self-defense, n***a? Talkin' ’bout self-defense? Let's talk about unsolved murders, bitch."

Calboy could be referring to the shooting incident that DaBaby was involved in at a Walmart in 2018, which left one person dead. Baby claimed self-defense and charges against him were later dropped.

All of this has followed Calboy going after DaBaby for releasing a project with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, which ties back to YoungBoy's beef with Lil Durk. According to Calboy, King Von was his cousin, and Von's death sparked a significant rift between Durk and YoungBoy's camps. Additionally, DaBaby and YoungBoy released their album, Better Than You, on the same day King Von's posthumous record, What It Means to Be King, dropped.

"@DaBabyDaBaby how you got respect for my Cuzin n the dead but got a whole tape with a nigga dissing him," Calboy said in a tweet earlier in the day on March 8, a day before DaBaby and NBA's joint album was released. "Respect ah be to leave tht shit alone all together n pray both parties safe if that’s how u bummin, U a life size weirdo mascot. Sell yo soul and integrity for bread u a bitch."

Since Better Than You's release, DaBaby has said his reason for doing the album with YoungBoy was purely business and he isn't choosing sides. "I played it cool cuz y’all n****s wanna make it bout y’all Patna & ion speak on the dead cuz I’m onnat frfr! every day I wake up ready to teach me a n***a like you," he wrote in response to a tweet from Durk's artist Memo600 that called out DaBaby.

"So Long Live em , @kingvonfrmdao GOT my respect," he continued. "He stood on business no excuses, it was just another n***a there ready to stand on business too."

See DaBaby's post below.