Calboy Shows Love to Chicago and Puts God First in His ABCs

Calboy, keeps things laid-back and fun for his version of the ABCs, XXL's series that puts rappers on the spot to say the first word that comes to mind when they recite each of the 26 letters in the alphabet.

For his iteration, the 2020 XXL Freshman details his personality traits and more as he lets loose whatever crosses his mind when faced with a letter of the alphabet. For A, the 21-year-old artist says he's ambitious. When it comes to B, he references his racial background as a Black man. For C, the Chicago native shows some love to the Windy City.

"C, Chicago, the greatest city in the world," Calboy says proudly. By the time he gets to G, he points to his spirituality. "G, God first," he affirms. "Pray, you know what I'm saying? Take your ass to church."

Midway through, Calboy makes known one of the primary objects of his affection: "M, of course, money," he shares. "We all work for money, you feel me? Save your money, rack up your money. If you ain't got no money you ain't got no purpose here."

The lighthearted nature of Calboy's ABCs are a stark contrast from the menacing bars he lets loose on his breakout 2018 song "Envy Me" and songs from his Long Live the Kings project.

Calboy is just one of 12 artists who've been selected as a 2020 XXL Freshman. As is usually the case, this year's class comes from all over the map.

NLE Choppa hails from Memphis while Polo G, like Calboy, represents Chicago. Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign hold it down for New York City, repping the bronx and Brooklyn respectively. Baby Keem is from Las Vegas. Jack Harlow is a proud Louisville, Ky. native. Rod Wave comes all the way from St. Petersburg, Fla. Down South gets love from Chika in Montgomery, Ala., and both Mulatto and Lil Keed are hot in the streets of Atlanta. San Francisco rapper 24kGoldn earned the most fan votes to land the title of the Freshman 10th spot winner.

Check out all of Calboy's ABCs for yourself below.

