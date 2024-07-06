Busta Rhymes Curses Out Fans for Staying Seated During His Set at 2024 Essence Festival

A video has surfaced of Busta Rhymes cursing out fans for staying in their seats during his set at the 2024 Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Busta Rhymes Scolds Fans for Not Standing During His Set at Essence Fest

Busta Rhymes is known for his energetic performances, but at the 2024 Essence Festival, fans were apparently staying in their seats while Busta was rocking the mic. And the Brooklyn rap veteran wasn't having it.

In a video that was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by user @DaBlogger_504, on Friday (July 5), Bussa-Buss stopped his show to address the crowd who were sitting in their seats and filming his performance with their cell phones.

"A-yo, f**k them camera phones, too. Let's get back to interacting like humans. Put them weird-ass devices down," Busta yelled at the audience. "I ain't from that era. Them s**ts don't control the soul. F**k your phone."

"I will put every one of y'all out until y'all a*ses is up," he warned.

"Thirty-three years of doing this s**t, I ain't use to ni**as sitting down at my show, I don't give a f**k!" he added.

Busta explained to the crowd that this was his first time performing at Essence Festival and was looking for an interactive reception from the crowd. Initially, the audience was seated, but they eventually stood up, which encouraged the rap veteran to continue with his show, which can be viewed below.

Read More: 31 Rappers Who Are Muslim

Busta Rhymes Joins Missy Elliott, Timbaland and Ciara on Out of This World Tour

Busta Rhymes will probably have a more captive audience while embarking on his joint tour with Missy Elliott. Earlier this year, Missy announced that she's headlining her Out of This World tour featuring her longtime friends Timbaland, Ciara and of course, Busta.

The 24-city trek launched on July 4 and will hit cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York and more, before winding down on Aug. 22. You can peep their tour itinerary below.

Check out Busta Rhymes cursing out fans for staying in their seats during his set at Essence Festival below.

Watch Busta Rhymes Curse Out Fans for Staying in Their Seats at 2024 Essence Festival

Watch Busta Rhymes' Performance at 2024 Essence Festival