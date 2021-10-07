Budweiser Names New Baby Clydesdale Horse Eminem

File this under "Strange But True."

A new Budweiser Clydesdale horse has been named Eminem. And no, we're not horsing around.

According to a KHQA report published on Sept. 23, a Budweiser Clydesdale foal (a baby horse) was born at the Warm Springs Ranch in Booneville, Mo., on Sept. 14. The ranch is the beer company's breeding and training farm for their famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses.

The male baby Clydesdale's name was derived from the foal's Clydesdale parents by combining the first initials of his mother, Marcie, and his father, Miles, which phonetically is "M and M" but spelled like the Detroit rapper's name.

At birth, a baby Clydesdale stands at least 3 feet tall and can weigh between 135 and 150 pounds. An adult size Clydesdale can stand at 6 feet tall and weigh around 2,000 pounds. A typical diet for the breed is 20 quarts of grain, 50 pounds of hay and they drink up to 35 gallons of water daily, according to KHQA.

It will take Eminem—the horse, not the rapper—several years before he becomes part of the Budweiser Clydesdale team. Once he’s fully grown, he will have to go through years of horse training before being eligible to join one of the three traveling teams, or hitches, that travel around the country pulling the cart of Budweiser beer through various hometown parades.

"We travel around the country to put a good name in for Budweiser and our main goal is to put smiles on people's faces," said Brady Jensen, a horse handler, to WeAreIdaho.com.

People are invited to tour Warm Springs Ranch and meet Eminem at the homestead.

The rapper Eminem has been called a lot of things during his rap career but being named after a horse might be the strangest honor for the Oscar-winning MC.

Check out more pics of Eminem—the horse, not the rapper—below.