Here Are the Best BTS Collaborations Featuring Rappers

The worlds of hip-hop and K-pop continue to collide as BTS dives further into collaborations with some of the game's biggest rappers. Most recently, the famed K-pop group made headlines as a result of a forthcoming track they'll be releasing with Snoop Dogg and producer Benny Blanco. Prior to the new song's arrival on Aug. 5, members J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM, Jin and Suga have already stacked up a collection of music with Megan Thee Stallion, Juice Wrld and Nicki Minaj, to name a few.

Last year, the Hot Girl teamed up with the septet for the remix to their track "Butter." "Smooth like cocoa butter/My drip more than a puddle/They know that I'm the wave/Take over every summer," Meg raps on the breezy bop. The Houston rapper had a BTS collab in mind before the group actually came calling. "I love BTS, and I was telling my manager, 'I really want to do a song with BTS, I don't know what I can do or what we’re going to do. What song we are going to sing?’" she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year.

Another BTS Army favorite when it comes to hip-hop is Suga's appearance on the late Juice Wrld's "Girl of My Dreams." The 2021 track kicked off a set of releases ahead of Juice's second posthumous album, Fighting Demons, which arrived last December. Suga brings his melodic sauce to the guitar-driven, lovestruck ode. "Another name for love is blue/What's refreshing can otherwise feel cold/Love always accompanies loneliness/Even when together, the loneliness is present," Suga delivers, translated from his original Korean lyrics.

Even Nicki Minaj has a BTS collab to her name. One of the first rappers to connect with the group, Nicki brings her quick-fire flow and Barbie panache to "Idol," a 2018 gqom-style track heavy on intensity and rhythm. "I'm here, word to John Mayer/Body's a wonderland, my face is top tier/I swear, watch the ice glare/They be like I'm Gucci, but don't shop there," Nicki raps.

Check out more of the best BTS collaborations featuring rappers below.