B.o.B. on Track to Debut at No. 1 on Billboard Album Charts

XXL Freshman alum B.o.B. is set to debut atop The Billboard 200 next week. Industry insiders hitsdailydouble.com projects that the Grand Hustle rapper’s first album, The Adventures of Bobby Ray, will sell between 80,000 and 85,000 units based off the disc’s one-day sales.

B.o.B. currently has the No. 1 single in the country on the Billboard Hot 100 charts with “Nothin’ On You,” his collaboration with Bruno Mars.

XXLMag.com caught up the ATLien during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where he performed alongside Jay-Z, Wale and De La Soul, to find out his reaction to the track’s popularity. At the time “Nothin’ on You” was No. 2 on the charts behind Rihanna’s “Rude Boy,” and Bobby Ray wasn’t exactly confident that he’d be able to overthrow the pop star. When asked if the song would be able to make it to No. 1, he said, “I dunno, because I have been hanging up there for a minute and she’s been hanging up there for a minute. So, it’s kinda like, whatchu gonna do? Fuck it. [It’s a] draw.”

During the interview B.o.B. said he didn’t care if he got the No. 1 spot. “It doesn’t matter at this point,” he explained. “It’s all to-ma-toes, to-mah-toes, No. 1 and No. 2—it’s like, ‘What do you see, the sun or the moon?’ They’re both there. Even though the sun is a little bigger, you see both of them.”

Check XXLMag.com next Wednesday (May 5) to find out B.o.B.’s exact sales figures. —Elan Mancini