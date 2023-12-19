Blueface Claims He Sent Someone to Check Offset for Alleged Threats

Blueface is claiming he sent someone to check Offset after the former Migos member allegedly made threats toward the Los Angeles rapper.

Blueface Speaks on Offset Beef

On Monday (Dec. 18), Blueface and Soulja Boy went Live on Instagram in a vitriolic back and forth. During the heated discussion, Blue attempted to explain his pull to SB by revealing he had Offset checked over a threat 'Set allegedly made toward the "Thotiana" rhymer.

"You wanna talk about Offset, right?" Blueface said in the Live, which can be seen below. "Listen, all that came out. Offset got mad about his wife. He made some threats. And we had someone go tap his shoulder in Miami a couple days ago and let him know he's touchable. And he won't make another threat again. I'm really like that, on SY."

Blueface Accuses Offset of Sleeping With Chrisean Rock

Blueface initially accused Offset of sleeping with Chrisean Rock back on Dec. 10. The same day Cardi B confirmed she and Offset had gone their separate ways. Earlier in Blueface's heated exchange with Soulja Boy, Blue explained why he made the allegation public.

"You wanna know why I did that?" Blueface said to Soulja during the Live. "’Cause the b***h be on here popping it. 'I'm gay. I'm tryna do this.' OK, you wanna pop it, b***h? I know the truth."

