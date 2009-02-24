Blu Signs With Sire Records

loading...

XXL's freshman class alumnus Blu has gone major. The Long Beach, Ca MC has officially signed with Sire Records, according to the Los Angeles Times’ music blog.

Blu, 25, has already released three independent albums to great fanfare including two last year alone - the collaboration LP with Ta’Raach, The Piece Talks, and his disc with producer Mainframe called Johnson & Jonson.

“Things are going great,” the rapper told the LA Times. “I’ve had good public reception on my first three albums. I’m getting a wide range of mass appeal. The success of the records have been different, but the critical acclaim has been great.”

“This is one step further to where we would like to see Blu’s career end up," Jonathan Kim, his manager, added.

He's currently working on his major label debut, expected for fall release.

As XXLmag.com previously reported Blu will be performing at Murs’ 4th annual Paid Dues independent hip-hop festival, on March 28th, along with beat smith Exile in San Bernardino, Ca. - Elan Mancini