Black Eyes Peas Bump Fabolous From the Top Spot

Fabolous earned his first ever no. 1 Billboard debut last week with the release of his fifth studio album, Loso’s Way, but this week the Brooklyn rapper took second place to the Black Eyed Peas.

In their ninth week on The Billboard 200, the Peas’s latest effort, The E.N.D. (Energy Never Dies), shows no sign of ending its dominance on the charts. Moving one notch up to no. 4, the group added 44,200 units to their overall tally, which now stands at 872,200, according to Nielsen’s SoundScan.

Fabo, on the other hand, barely managed to stay in the top 10 this week, falling 8 slots to no. 9. The Def Jam MC suffered a 63% sales drop in his second week, with 37,000 discs sold this go-round as compared to last week’s 98,700. Loso’s Way has sold a total of 135,900 so far.

Ten spots down at no. 19 is hip-hop heavyweight Eminem. The Detroit lyricist’s comeback disc Relapse continues to keep registers ringing in its 12th week on the charts. Shady fans copped 22,200 CDs this week, making the album’s stats stand at 1,341,100.

Making his debut on the charts this week is Texas rapper Dorrough. Dorough Music landed at no. 36 in his first week clearing 12,600 units from the shelves.

On the R&B side, Maxwell is still the top dog, sitting at the no. 7 spot. Despite sliding 4 spots this week, the soul singer still scanned 43,300 copies of Blacksummer’snight this sales cycle. After 5 weeks the Brooklyn-bred crooner’s stats stand at 593,000.

Also debuting on the charts this week is is Detroit artist K-Jon. The singer/songwriter’s fist release on Universal, I Get Around, sold 33,400 discs and landed at the no. 12 position.

Rounding out the top 40 is Def Jam crooner Jeremih. The up-and-coming talent’s self-titled debut sold 13,500 copies this week, making his 6 week total 151,700.

Next week look for the Internet’s favorite supergroup Slaughterhouse to make their mark on the charts. –Elan Mancini