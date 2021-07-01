Biz Markie Is Alive and in Medical Care Despite Reports of His Passing

Biz Markie is alive despite erroneous reports stating otherwise late last night.

On Wednesday night (June 30), rumors began circulating on social media and various media outlets that Biz Markie had died. According to a report from NBC News early Thursday morning (July 1), Jenni Izumi, Biz's manager, has denounced claims that the legendary rapper has died. Izumi told the news outlet, "Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best healthcare possible."

The conditions regarding Biz Markie's health and the treatment he is receiving is unclear.

Izumi's statement continues: "Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike. At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Last night, incorrect reports claimed Biz, born Marcel Hall, had passed away. Shortly after, journalist Roland Martin tweeted that the news was in accurate.

He wrote, "Folks, @BizMarkie has NOT died. I have been in contact with sources who are texting and talking to his wife. My source talked to Biz TODAY. Per his wife, Biz HAS NOT passed away. Please stop responding to non-credible sources. This hurts the family, friends and fans."

Last July, TMZ reported that the rhymer, known for his classic 1989 hit, "Just a Friend," had been hospitalized for weeks due to complications in connection to type 2 diabetes. He was receiving treatment at a hospital in Maryland and at the time, a rep for Biz said, "He is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome."

Back in 2014, Biz Markie shared that he began seriously focusing on his health following his diabetes diagnosis, which led to a 140-pound weight-loss.

The 57-year-old artist told ABC News at the time: "I wanted to live. Since I have to be a diabetic, If I didn't make the changes, it was going to make the diabetes worse. I'm trying to get off [the diabetes meds]. The way you gotta do it is lose the weight. I'm off half my meds, I just got to get off the rest."

XXL has reached out to a rep for Biz Markie for a comment.