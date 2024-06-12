Birdman and Ronald ‘Slim’ Williams to Be Honored at YouTube Music’s Leaders and Legends Gala

Cash Money Records founders Birdman and Ronald "Slim" Williams will be honored at YouTube Music's Leaders and Legends gala in celebration of Black Music Month.

Birdman and Ronald "Slim" Williams' Role in Cash Money Records to Be Recognized

On Wednesday (June 12), YouTube Music announced that Birdman and Ronald "Slim" Williams' groundbreaking achievements will be recognized at its second Leaders and Legends gala this month.

Global Head of Music at YouTube Lyor Cohen will present Birdman and Slim with the 2024 Leaders and Legends Award at the invite-only gala, which celebrates hip-hop’s top executives, entrepreneurs, artists and creatives who have impacted the music industry. A star-studded lineup of performers are also scheduled to grace the stage.

"The story of Cash Money Records is one for the history books," said Lyor Cohen. "Leaders and Legends recognizes entrepreneurship and leadership in black music and culture, attributes Birdman and Slim embody to their core. They defied the odds, raising up some of rap and hip hop’s most iconic figures to superstardom and shattering sales records while doing it. We are humbled to honor the success and look forward to celebrating the music that continues to shape the label’s incredible legacy."

Birdman and Slim, two brothers hailing from New Orleans, launched Cash Money Records in 1991. Together, they went on to establish one of the premier hip-hop labels in the 1990s and 2000s. Cash Money Records fostered the growing sounds of Southern rap and created a space for its artists to thrive beyond limitations. Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile and B.G. are just some of the rappers who have called home to the respected label.

Early songs released on Cash Money like Big Tymers' (a.k.a. Birdman and Mannie Fresh) "Still Fly," Wayne's "Go DJ," B.G.'s "Bling Bling" and Juvenile's "Back That Azz Up" proved that Birdman and Slim had built an unstoppable team comprised of remarkably talented MCs with hit-making power. Cash Money artists have earned 12 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart and seven No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart over the years. As the inimitable label continues to elevate with the changing times, Birdman has disclosed that licensing music from current and former artists generates up to $30 million a year on their masters.

"We at YouTube are committed to pushing the culture forward, so leading the charge to celebrate Cash Money’s impact via Birdman and Slim’s leadership is an honor," said Tuma Basa, YouTube's Director of Black Music and Culture. "As a platform with a global reach and influence, it is our responsibility to acknowledge and elevate the stories of black trailblazers in the industry and remind the world of the immeasurable impact black music has on the culture globally, and that's what Leaders and Legends is all about."

The Leaders and Legends gala will be held in Los Angeles on June 27. The inaugural event in 2020 honored LaFace Records and the entrepreneurship of Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and LA Reid.

