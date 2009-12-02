Birdman Flies Away With 35K in Sales, 50 Cent Barely Makes Top 20 in Week 2

loading...

In his second week on The Billboard 200, 50 Cent has plummeted 14 spots to no. 19, due to a handful of big releases by the likes of Susan Boyle, Adam Lambert, Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

The G-Unit general, who surprisingly debuted last week at the no. 5 position with about 159,000 in sales—the lowest figures of his career—picked up 65,800 in stats this go-round. His long delayed, fourth solo disc, Before I Self Destruct, now has a total tally of 227,000 after two weeks on the shelves.

Two spots down are the Black Eyed Peas at no. 21. Their latest disc, The E.N.D. (Energy Never Dies), couldn’t be a more fitting title, as the group’s reign on the charts extends for the 25th week. In this cycle the Peas sold 53,517, bringing their overall sales number to 1,440,900.

Jay-Z climbed up two spots this week to no. 28. The Blueprint 3 added 36,900 units to its stats this, making the disc’s 12-week total 1,337,200.

Several new hip-hop releases also found their way onto the charts this week, including Cash Money CEO Birdman and rap rookie Wiz Khalifa.

The New Orleans mogul flew into the no. 29 spot with his latest album, Pricele$$. Baby managed to sell 35,800 CDs in his first week on shelves.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh young’un’s new independent disc, Deal or No Deal, landed at no. 148 and sold 5,900 copies.

Next week look for Juvenile’s new disc Cocky and Confident to make its way onto the charts. —Elan Mancini