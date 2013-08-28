Strange Music Dominates Hip-Hop Charts

Strange Music is on a roll for 2013. The Missouri-based independent label was recently praised by Billboard for holding the most titles placed on the chart so far.

It all revolved around Stevie Stone’s 2 Birds 1 Stone, which claimed the No. 9 spot on the Rap charts during its first week. The success marked the 8th debut for Strange, which in comparison to Young Money and Cash Money (tied for second-most debuts with four titles), it’s a huge accomplishment.

Krizz Kaliko’s Son Of Sam released yesterday and still on the release schedule for the label is Prozak’s We All Fall Down. Here’s their official breakdown below.

Artist, Title, Debut Position, Debut Date

Brotha Lynch Hung, “Mannibalector,” No. 8, 2/23/13

Kutt Calhoun, “Black Gold,” No. 13, 3/16/13

Ces Cru, “Constant Energy Struggles,” No. 9, 4/13/13

Rittz, “The Life and Times of Jonny Valiant,” No. 5, 5/18/13

Wrekonize, “The War Within,” No. 9, 7/13/13

Mayday!, “Believers,” No. 11, 8/3/13

Tech N9ne, “Something Else,” No. 2, 8/17/13

Stevie Stone, “2 Birds 1 Stone,” No. 9, 8/31/13

[via Billboard]

Previously: Krizz Kaliko Drops Self-Directed Video And Keeps It Independent

Previously: Meet ¡Mayday!, Tech N9ne’s Strange Music Label Mates

Previously: The 30 Most Essential Tech N9ne Songs