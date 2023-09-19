These Country Artists Are Bridging the Gap Between Country and Trap

Country music and hip-hop have been connected for many years as a result of artists from both genres experimenting with each other's sounds. Certainly, a cowboy hat tip goes to Lil Nas X for his viral 2019 hit "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus. It's one of the most successful examples of how country and rap can merge so well together. For Nas X, the bouncy track became a No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit and a certified diamond-selling single for 10 million copies sold.

Nelly is arguably the first rapper to collaborate with a country artist and has been quite successful. In 2004, the St. Louis rhymer achieved a No. 3 Billboard Hot 100 hit with "Over and Over" featuring Tim McGraw. Nelly went on to drop his own country-inspired album, Heartland, in 2021. The LP features collaborations with country music's Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Darius Rucker and more.

Lately, there are several country artists showcasing a delivery popular in hip-hop on their songs and adding trap music-inspired beats to twangy guitar sounds. Recently, Gucci Mane announced his interest in signing country artist Oliver Anthony Music after the singer's new song, "Rich Men North of Richmond," went viral and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Meanwhile, rap veteran Boosie BadAzz signed his first country artist, Common Tribe, after seeing the success of country artists on the music charts and streaming services.

"Country is money. Country support they people," Boosie told XXL in an interview this past summer. "I went to looking at all them damn country sales and them country artists, them numbers doing. I said, 'I got to find me a country artist.' I found the diamond in a rough."

Hip-hop has also hit country music festivals. Next year, Stagecoach, California's biggest country music festival, will feature headliners Post Malone (who'll be performing a set of country covers) and Wiz Khalifa.

Here, XXL highlights country artists who are bridging the gap between country and trap with their distinctive sounds. Listen below to the country crossover.