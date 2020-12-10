Bill Cosby Thanks Boosie BadAzz for Supporting Him in Random Shout-Out

Just when 2020 couldn't get any more peculiar, incarcerated actor Bill Cosby hops on Twitter to show love to Boosie BadAzz.

On Thursday (Dec. 10), the currently incarcerated actor-comedian, who is serving three to 10 years behind bars for aggravated indecent assault, tweeted a note of thanks to Boosie for his support following Cosby being accused of drugging and sexually assaulting 60 women. Cosby also sent Boosie well wishes after the Baton Rouge, La. rapper sustained a leg injury and was required to undergo surgery after getting shot in Dallas last month.

"On this 10th day of December 2020...I will pay homage to those who have supported me and my family, simply by saying, thank you," Bill Cosby wrote on Twitter. "The first person to be recognized on Thank You Thursday is Rapper @BOOSIEOFFICIAL Thank you for your support & I’m praying for you to have a speedy recovery and for your mobility to be restored. Again, thank you very much. #ThankYouThursday #ThankYouBoosie #GetHealthyBoosie."

Bill Cosby quickly began trending on Twitter today after posting the tweet with people confused about why he is expressing gratitude for Boosie's support. Truthfully, Cosby reaching out to Boosie from prison isn't a far cry from the other weird occurrences that have transpired throughout the year.

One person tweeted, "Who had ‘Bill Cosby giving Boosie a Twitter shoutout” on their 2020 Bingo card?."

Another person tweeted, "Not bill Cosby givin boosie Dumbazz a shout out from prison..."

In any event, although folks appear to be perplexed by the shout-out, Boosie actually vocalized support for Cosby via Twitter once before. Unfazed by the controversy his message would spark, in September, Boosie called for Cosby to be released from prison and even suggested a petition be launched.

"Free Bill Cosby Let's Start A Petition," Boosie tweeted back on Sept. 1.

That wasn't even the first time Boosie BadAzz defended the comedian. Last June, Boosie compared Cosby with disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein and said race played a factor in Cosby being imprisoned while Weinstein was still a free man at the time despite similar allegations being made against him. Things have obviously changed since then as Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison back in March for rape and sexual assault after numerous women accused him of sexually assaulting them.

There's 21 days left in 2020. Here's to hoping that things will be different and less baffling in the new year.

