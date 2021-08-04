Big Sean Says He Grew Two Inches After Going to a Chiropractor

Growth spurts can apparently happen beyond teenage years, according to Big Sean.

In a video that began circulating the internet on Tuesday (Aug. 3), which was initially shared on the rapper's Instagram Story, Sean Don informed fans that he's grown a couple of inches ever since he started visiting a chiropractor regularly.

While standing in the mirror beside his friend named Ronnie, who is about 5 feet, 10 inches, Big Sean said, "So bitch, look at me next to him, bitch. Nigga tryna hate on me like I'm 5'6"."

After Sean's friend claimed the rapper is 5 feet, 10 inches, the Michigan-born rhymer continued, "Nah, I probably grew like a couple inches."

Big Sean inquired in his caption for the clip, "How da fuck I grow 2 inches. Chiropractor for a year straight twice a week, that’s how. Straight Spine thas how. I’m laughing cause it’s real."

Aside from the Detroit 2 artist's glee over his height, he's had a few things to commemorate over the last year or so. In addition to snagging the No. 1 spot with his aforementioned LP last September, Big Sean was named the Creative Director of Innovation for his hometown NBA team, the Detroit Pistons, in December of 2020.

He shared the news via Instagram on Dec. 23, 2020, in which he said, "Unreal! I’m the CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF THE @detroitpistons! 'Creative Director of Innovation'! I got a office in the facility n everything (looking for a intern by the way)! Growing up I knew I either wanted to rap or hoop for the Pistons lol. crazy how life works. I look forward to creatively adding what I can to this iconic franchise!"

Sean Don will also appear on the reboot of MTV's Cribs. The 2000's program, which allowed viewers inside of the homes of their favorite artists and celebrities, will be returning to the network next Wednesday (Aug. 11).

He also recently celebrated the anniversary of being inducted into the 2010 XXL Freshman class with a track he dropped called "Freshman 10 (Freestyle)."

