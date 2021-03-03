Big Sean Reveals He Has Contemplated Suicide

Big Sean has been pretty transparent about his mental health journey as of late and most recently, he has shared details of one of his darkest moments.

During an appearance on famed author and professor Michael Eric Dyson's One Question One Mike show, which airs today (March 3) on Facebook Watch, Sean Don revealed that he has contemplated suicide while battling depression.

"It's funny how you can have a way with words," Sean began. "And you can be poetic or you can be lyrical and still not always get across how you feel all the way. ’Cause sometimes, it takes more than a song, sometimes it takes more than an album, sometimes it takes you really spending time with yourself."

The "Deep Reverence" rapper continued, "And that's one of the things I was neglecting because coming from Detroit, it's like that mentality where you gotta stay hot, you gotta stay on they necks. People don't get an opportunity where we from. So, it's like, that was my mentality...was taking care of everybody else. And trying not to look soft, you know? Or look like a bitch. You know how people tell you...those are the stigmas that's been placed on us growing up. You know, if you're a man and you're not working hard, it's like, 'Awe, you getting soft.' So that was always in the back of my head. I'm working, exhausting myself for years and years, and I couldn't get through the day without feeling terrible. I was for sure contemplating suicide a lot of times. You know, having guns in my hands and really just feeling it for real."

Big Sean added that instead of taking his life, he took time to unpack the root of his unhappiness. "Not even trying to be dramatic, but definitely was just...even planning it out to the point where like, Hey, if I do kill myself, at least my family will get this amount of money," he told Michael Eric Dyson. "I done did this already. All these things, right? So...because I just was stressed out and not happy. And I realized that...OK, I need to stop everything I'm doing and figure this out or I'ma self-destruct."

Despite Big Sean's past mental health struggles, it's great to see that he's in a much better space. He's also making boss moves by becoming the creative director for the NBA's Detroit Pistons, which was announced back in December.

As far as music goes, Sean's 2020 effort, Detroit 2, debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart last year, beating out 6ix9ine's TattleTales album.

See the clip of Big Sean speaking on his mental health with Michael Eric Dyson below.

Here All the Hip-Hop Albums That Went No. 1 in 2020