When it comes to music, some things are better left standing alone in its original form, but in hip-hop, there are aspects that do benefit from growing extra legs. Take for example a song series. Outkast’s Aquemini standout “Da Art of Storytellin’” is the pinnacle of a solid track sequence, starting in 1998, and ending nearly 10 years later with the fourth installation. There are plenty of modern-day rappers over the last two decades have made their marks in similar ways.

Since his early days, Meek Mill has been good for it. On Dreamchasers, the best mixtape of 2011, Meek hopped into his street storytelling bag with “Tony Story” and made two more parts over the next few years. On 2015’s Dreams Worth More Than Money, he flipped the script and sparked up his “Cold Hearted” series, releasing the third part on 2021’s Expensive Pain.

NLE Choppa also has a mini project’s worth of records that follow the same premise. His “Shotta Flow” pack all about stick talk launched in 2019, as a debut single that sat on his EP Cottonwood. The track is now certified double platinum according to RIAA and diamond in the streets. Over the last three years, Choppa has dropped five additional parts, with the sixth being housed on 2022’s Me vs. Me tape.

On last year’s best-selling album Certified Lover Boy, Drake came through with yet another time stamp. What’s been apparent since he released “9am in Dallas” as a loosie in 2010 is that when there’s an a.m. or p.m. attached to the song title, "One-Take Drake" is in full effect as he harmoniously packs in quotable after quotable. The newest edition out of five, “7am on Bridle Path,” is no different.

Other respected spitters like Kendrick Lamar, Trippie Redd, fallen Chicago sergeant King Von and his big brother Lil Durk also have fire song series' in their catalogs. You can peep theirs below among others from recent times.