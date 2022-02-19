Benny The Butcher is reportedly facing allegations of grand theft after recently being accused of stealing a pair of $10,000 earrings from a woman in a hotel.

On Saturday (Feb. 19), TMZ reported Benny is the suspect of a theft case that allegedly went down at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. a few weeks ago. A woman reportedly told law enforcement that she was sharing a room with the Burden of Proof MC. However, when she woke up, she claims the Buffalo, N.Y. rhymer was gone and her earrings were nowhere to be found.

The woman claims she and Benny were the only people in the room. She even claims she called the rapper and he admitted to swiping the earrings and gave her his word that he would return them later. She alleges the earrings have not been returned and the rapper is now claiming they were lost.

XXL has reached out to Benny's team and the Beverly Hills Police Department for comment.

Benny ran into some issues of his own a little over a year ago when he was shot while sitting in a Walmart parking lot in Houston after two masked gunman robbed the MC and his passenger of jewelry. Benny was hit in the leg and transported to a local hospital. He was released a short time later.

After putting out the projects Plugs I Met 2, Pyrex Picasso and Trust the Sopranos with 38 Spesh in 2021, Benny The Butcher is currently prepping his new album Tana Talk 4, which is slated to drop on March 11. He's now a Def Jam Recordings artist and recently released the lead single "Johnny P's Caddy" featuring J. Cole.