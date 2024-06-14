Singer Bebe Rexha Calls G-Eazy an Ungrateful Loser

Bebe Rexha is shading G-Eazy, calling the former collaborator an ungrateful loser.

Bebe Rexha Disses G-Eazy

On Thursday (June 13), the singer shared a post on her Instagram Story that shows a screenshot of someone on her team asking if she would want to do social media content with G-Eazy. Bebe has a pointed response to the query.

"You have my number. Why don't you call me yourself you stuck up ungrateful loser," she wrote, tagging the Cali rapper. "You're lucky people are liking you again. Cause I could go in on all the shitty things you've done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit."

"Btw the answer is no. Hope you good," she added.

Bebe deleted the post before its expiration date. However, she explained the removal on X, formerly known as Twitter on, Thursday night.

"Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram story," she posted. "I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic. Sometimes trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatizing. I am writing this because I regret taking it down and I want to say that I still stand by what I said."

G-Eazy and Bebe Rexha's Past Collabs

G-Eazy and Bebe Rexha previously worked together on the 2015 song "Me Myself and I." The song appeared on G-Eazy's When It's Dark Out album and peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart the following March. Gerald returned the favor in 2017 when he appeared on Rexha's song "F.F.F." from her EP All Your Fault Pt. 1.

G-Eazy is currently prepping a new album titled Freak Show that is set to be released on June 21. It's safe to say it won't feature Bebe Rexha.

Check out Bebe Rexha throwing shade at G-Eazy and her explanation for removing the post below.

See Bebe Rexha's Post Shading G-Eazy

Bebe Rexha beberexha/Instagram loading...

See Bebe Rexha's Post Explaining Why She Removed IG Story