Azealia Banks Shows Up in Thong Shorts at 2017 Paris Fashion Week

2017 Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, with a number of stars crossing The Pond to take in the week's events. Azealia Banks showed up in France rocking a pair of denim thong shorts.

The Harlem rapper was spotted at one of the events gleefully showing off her outfit, which consisted of the thong bottoms, calf-high black boots, gloves and a down jacket.

Banks isn't the only one showing a little skin. Nicki Minaj showed up to one of the fashion shows rocking a jacket top that exposed most of one of her breasts. “#NickiInPARIS hit the wheel so hard make it rotate all my btchs get it, they make money all alone ,” she captioned a picture of herself posing in the outfit. “#HaiderAckermann show was flawless. @h.a Top: Mugler Shorts: Givenchy Shoes: Alexandre Vauthier Pasties: Agent Provocateur Rings: Pristine Shades: Veronique Leroy,” she added.

One woman was so awestruck by Nicki's outfit, she told the rapper, "You are so beautiful. If I would be like you, I would walk naked."

In related news, Banks recently chose sides in the Nicki Minaj vs. Remy Ma beef. “I bet nick will do something pussy and try to call the cops on remy. She’s evil enough to try and set remy up like that,” tweeted, then deleted Azealia. “Soon you’ll be knocking on my door trying to buy pieces of your soul back. Lol KEEP IT UP. Give me more more energy Onika, I will suck you dry."

Check out a gallery of photos of Banks' outfit below.

See Azealia Banks' Thong Shorts at 2017 Paris Fashion Week