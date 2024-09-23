Azealia Banks Calls Out SZA for Working With RZA After Azealia Claims RZA Tried to ‘Pimp’ Her Out to Actor Russell Crowe

Azealia Banks has never been the type of person to bite her tongue. Over the weekend, the Harlem rapper called out SZA for working with RZA after Banks claimed the Wu-Tang Clan member tried to "pimp" her out to actor Russell Crowe.

Azealia Banks Goes Off on SZA for Collaborating With RZA

On Sunday (Sept. 22), Azealia Banks hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and threw shots at SZA for working alongside RZA. In the tweets below, the 33-year-old artist wrote about feeling betrayed by the R&B singer for working with the super producer due to the fact that he reportedly "pimped her out" to actor Russell Crowe back in 2016.

"Sza is really such an ugly person for having rza on her album after asking me to be on it, Me politely and honestly declining, after news of him trying to pimp me out to Russell Crowe broke," she typed in a tweet. "That was really a huge slap in the face and truest sign of a b**ch who will always be ugly."

In her following tweets, Azealia Banks threw a line of insults at the SOS singer, implying that the singer got surgery to enhance her looks and more.

"Sis can get all the procedures in the world. She'll always be that insecure fat Muslim girl from New Jersey with the big chin and the gay husband," Azealia wrote in the next post.

"Cursed with a lifetime supply of fresh out the bootyhole d*ck in her mouth for eternity," she continued.

Lmfao b**ch ya pu**y HARAM FOH," she penned in the fourth tweet.

Before the SZA's 2017 album Ctrl hit all DSPs, RZA narrated a promotional video for the project. "I'm zoning in with my homegirl, SZA/Self Savior, Zig-Zag-Zig Allah," RZA said in the clip. "Yeah, I think you can take that far, mama/ Ya know what I mean? Cut loose the drama, no melodrama/Rise to the top, claim ya karma/And it's my honor to drop this lesson, it's my honor to give this blessing."

What Happened Between Azealia Banks, RZA and Russell Crowe?

The beef between Azealia Banks and RZA ignited after the Wu-Tang Clan member went against her claims about being physically and verbally assaulted by actor Russell Crowe eight years ago. In October of 2016, Banks attended Crowe's party at the Beverly Hills Hotel as RZA's plus one. She alleged that Russell Crowe assaulted, spat on and insulted her during the function. Additionally, she filed a police report with the Beverly Hills Police, but no charges were pressed against Crowe.

However, other guests, including RZA, denied her claims and stated that Crowe was defending himself because she was being aggressive. On Oct. 20, 2016, RZA went on Facebook and explained his view of what happened.

"Before the night is over, Azealia is insulting half the room. She becomes loud and obnoxious. There was nothing funny about her behavior. I felt a little embarrassed because she was my guest," RZA wrote in a post. "Still, verbal abuse can be tolerated, but when it goes physical... Azealia threaten to cut a girl in the face with a glass, then actually grabs a glass and physically attacks for no logical reason. Russell blocked the attack and expelled her from the suite."

Read More: Azealia Banks Denies Report She Was Evicted From Her Home After Owing Thousands of Dollars

Take a look at Azealia Banks going off on SZA below.

See Azealia Banks Call Out SZA